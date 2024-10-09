Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 56,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.