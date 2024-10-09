Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 407 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Ossiam raised its position in Toll Brothers by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.