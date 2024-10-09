Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $385,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $71.83.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.