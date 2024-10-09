Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the third quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $2,014.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,982.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,732.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,246.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

