KeyCorp Comments on Olin Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Olin stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Olin by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Olin by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Olin by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 86,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

