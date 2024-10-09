KeyCorp Weighs in on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

NYSE:DD opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 89,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

