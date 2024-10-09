Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 31,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

