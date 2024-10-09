Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 10114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.