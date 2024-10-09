Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.40 and last traded at $137.40. Approximately 199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

