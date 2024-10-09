Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $471.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $444.00 to $471.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $469.03. 45,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

