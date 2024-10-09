Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $457.14 and last traded at $457.14. 29,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 176,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.93.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.83.

View Our Latest Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.05.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.