Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 112,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 185,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

