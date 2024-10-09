Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX):

10/9/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $49.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

