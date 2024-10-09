KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $219,090.15 and approximately $83,121.93 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,555.32 or 1.00127258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00055927 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $128,069.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

