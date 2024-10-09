Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.71 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.42 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00048621 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,511,362 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

