KonPay (KON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $720,633.57

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $720,633.57 and approximately $65,535.09 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

