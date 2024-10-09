Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

