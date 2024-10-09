Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €125.20 ($137.58) and last traded at €126.00 ($138.46). Approximately 21,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €128.00 ($140.66).

Krones Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

