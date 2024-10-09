Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.78 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 9468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHNGY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

