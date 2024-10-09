Kujira Price Hits $0.38 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Kujira has a market cap of $41.63 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.39971482 USD and is up 23.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $497,039.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

