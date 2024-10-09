Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.40

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded flat against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $109.83 million and $8.40 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Kyber Network Crystal Legacy alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00253711 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal Legacy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal Legacy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network Crystal Legacy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.