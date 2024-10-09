LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Stock Price Up 14.7% – Should You Buy?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Free Report) traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.42. 3,371,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 655,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42.
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.
