Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Cencora, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cencora in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $16.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.54. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share.

COR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

NYSE:COR opened at $220.80 on Tuesday. Cencora has a 12-month low of $182.62 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

