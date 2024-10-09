Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 499 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $13,108.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 612,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,732.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.2 %

LEGH opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $635.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

