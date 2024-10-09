Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

