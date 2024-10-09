Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

