Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $265,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 44.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $479,000.

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

