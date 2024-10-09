Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $591,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $749.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

