Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $591,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMARFree Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $749.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March (BATS:FMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.