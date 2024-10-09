Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 788,369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amcor by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 166,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 115,345 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Get Our Latest Report on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.