Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,137.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,769 shares of company stock worth $2,731,834. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $138.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLXS

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.