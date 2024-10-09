Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after purchasing an additional 527,510 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 422,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,410,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

