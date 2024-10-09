Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,593 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Exeter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 68,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 26,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE BMY opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

