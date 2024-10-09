Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

