Leibman Financial Services Inc. Buys 24 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 1.5% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,572,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $463.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.