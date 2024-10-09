Leibman Financial Services Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

