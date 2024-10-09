Leibman Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 2.3% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

TTD opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.33, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $114.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,452,248 shares of company stock valued at $157,894,406. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

