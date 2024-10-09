Leibman Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.1% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

