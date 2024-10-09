Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 2.9% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after buying an additional 156,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.98%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

