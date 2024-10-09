Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 4.0% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $400.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.15.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

