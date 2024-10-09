Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $530,000 Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

