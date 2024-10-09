Leibman Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.