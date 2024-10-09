Leibman Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Get RTX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.