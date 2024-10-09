Leibman Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,995 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,498,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 329,511 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 30.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 95,452 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.