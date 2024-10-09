Leibman Financial Services Inc. Sells 101,787 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,787 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

NYSE PFE opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

