LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.32 and last traded at $92.85, with a volume of 77802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.39.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,879,763.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,116,844.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares in the company, valued at $170,879,763.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.