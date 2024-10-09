LEMONCHAIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42,620.33 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $42,620.33 and $62.06 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

