LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TREE

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $730.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.