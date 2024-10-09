Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $181.21 on Monday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Lennar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 23.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 7.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.