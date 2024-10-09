LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 19.2% – What’s Next?

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,135,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

