Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $30.46. Li Auto shares last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 6,483,107 shares traded.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 806.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 148,937 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 1,059.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

